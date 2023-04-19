Louis Leterrier to direct Fast and Furious 11

Louis Leterrier has been tapped to direct Fast and Furious 11, the final installment in the film franchise.

The director replaced Justin Lin last year as helmer of Fast X, the franchise's penultimate installment. According to Variety (opens in new tab), Leterrier is now set to give the series its final send-off in what will be a "companion film" to Fast X.

Leterrier's film credits also include The Transporter, Transporter 2, The Incredible Hulk (the second-ever film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Grimbsy, and upcoming Netflix action-comedy The Takedown. Leterrier also directed season one of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Netflix's Dark Crystal prequel series, as well as three episodes of heist drama Lupin.

"Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades. Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some," said Universal Pictures President Peter Cramer. "We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director’s chair."

"That’s the beauty of arriving near the end of this franchise: I don’t have to go, 'Oh, well, these characters will live forever,'" director Louis Leterrier previously Total Film magazine (opens in new tab). "No. They might not, because it’s the end. Only in westerns do cowboys gallop out into the sunset. This is definitely different. It allowed me some freedom to raise the stakes even more than they’ve been raised before."

Fast X: is set to release May 19, 2023.