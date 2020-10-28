Far Cry 6, Godfall, Dirt 5, and more are set to be showcased in today's AMD Radeon event

Far Cry 6, Godfall, Dirt 5, and more upcoming games are set to be featured in AMD Radeon's event for its new RX 6000 Series graphics cards.

The event is set to take place today at 12 pm EDT / 4 pm GMT / 5 pm CEST on its official YouTube channel. Radeon RX posted a tweet teasing that it will be "showcasing some incredible titles" from its gaming partners. The showcase is set to tell the story of "how AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series and the RDNA2 architecture enabled a new level of fidelity for fans".

While the post doesn't list the titles that will be shown, the accompanying image for the event reveals some big upcoming games will be featured. The line-up includes the likes of Far Cry 6, Godfall, Dirt 5, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, and The Riftbreaker. All of the titles are set to come to PC, and some of the games will also be arriving on the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5.

Far Cry 6 was first revealed officially as part of the Ubisoft Forward showcase back in July. So far, all we've seen of the game is a cinematic trailer, with some details revealed on Ubisoft's website giving us more information about what to expect from the next adventure in the Far Cry series. Set to release on current and next-gen consoles as well as PC on February 18, 2021, we haven't seen any gameplay just yet.

We don't know for certain if the Radeon event will show us anything new from the games it's featuring, but it'll be interesting to see what's showcased.

