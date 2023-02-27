Marvel producer thinks people will be "pretty surprised" by Fantastic Four

Marvel producer Nate Moore has teased that the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four movie will be "surprising" to viewers.

When asked by Deadline (opens in new tab) whether Fantastic Four or X-Men comes first, Moore confirmed it was Fantastic Four, adding: "We have Matt Shakman directing, who's so talented and who did WandaVision for us, and I think people are going to be pretty surprised by what we're doing."

Shakman recently revealed that filming on the movie is set to kick off "early next year" in an interview with Collider (opens in new tab). "All the casting stuff you see is just rumors," he added. "We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now and, certainly, when we do we'll let you know." Along with rumors surrounding John Krasinksi and Penn Badgley as Reed Richards, names ranging from Saoirse Ronan to Emily Blunt have also been associated with the role of Sue Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman.

As mentioned by Moore, Fantastic Four won't be Shakman's first foray into the MCU since he took over the directing reins from Jon Watts – he also helmed all nine episodes of WandaVision on Disney Plus.

The Fantastic Four made their big-screen debut in 2005 with the movie of the same name directed by Chris Columbus, which starred Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. A sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007. A reboot, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell, was released in 2015, but this was a box office bomb.

Fantastic Four arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies that are on their way to our screens a little sooner.