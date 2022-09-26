Marvelous Mrs Maisel star reacts to Fantastic Four casting rumors

Much like how great responsibility comes with great power, excitement over a new MCU project often comes with a whole lot of cast speculation – and the latest name linked to Marvel's Fantastic Four movie has been Rachel Brosnahan. Now, the actor has reacted to the rumors.

"I haven't heard anything, unfortunately, but I'm here, it's our last season. I'm about to be available," she joked to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab) at the Global Citizen Festival, before clarifying that she would "absolutely" be up for playing Sue Storm, AKA the Invisible Woman, in the superhero flick. "That would be a blast."

At D23 earlier this year, Marvel president Kevin Feige announced that WandaVision's Matt Shakman will be directing the studio's take on the superpowered quarter, having dropped out of Star Trek 4. Spider-Man's Jon Watts was previously attached to helm the flick, but pulled out due to wanting a break from the world of comic book movies.

Despite appearing in titles such as I'm Your Woman and The Courier over the last five years, Brosnahan's time has been mostly spent playing comedian Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in Prime Video's Emmy-winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In February 2022, the streamer renewed the show – which also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Luke Kirby, and Tony Shalhoub – for a fifth and final season.

In a nod to one of the most talked about fan castings ever, Marvel had John Krasinski briefly appear as a version of Reed Richards, AKA Mr. Fantastic, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Quiet Place star isn't guaranteed to reprise the role in the movie, however.

Fantastic Four is expected to release November 2024. While we wait for more news, check out our guide to the MCU timeline, or our least of the most exciting upcoming movies coming our way throughout the rest of 2022 and beyond.