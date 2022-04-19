Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has franchise-worst box office opening

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the worst-performing Harry Potter movie at the US box office – the movie made $43 million on its opening weekend.

According to Rotten Tomatoes , the film brought in $6 million in Thursday previews, which suggested that a total of between $50 and $55 million was possible for the weekend. By comparison, 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them debuted to $74 million, while 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald made $62 million in its opening weekend.

However, the movie has been more successful overseas and has so far made $193 million at the international box office. There's still a way to go before it reaches the figures achieved by the first two movies, though – $654.9 million for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and $814 million for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The third Fantastic Beasts movie was directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates (he helmed the last four movies in the original franchise and has directed all three of the spin-off movies) and sees Eddie Redmayne return as Newt Scamander. The movie also stars Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, while Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald. The spin-off series was initially supposed to consist of five movies, but a recent report revealed that there isn't currently a script in place for Fantastic Beasts 4.