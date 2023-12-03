Family Guy short film explains Peter Griffin's swole entrance into Fortnite

In its quest to hoard every popular multimedia character in the known universe, Fortnite is welcoming two surprising candidates in a Chapter 5 battle pass: Metal Gear Solid’s Solid Snake and Family Guy’s Peter Griffin. Even better, the chaotic sitcom dad entered the game with a short film that’s animated in the style of the show.

Viewers might notice that Peter has a significantly different, erm, silhouette in Epic Game’s evergreen battle royale - in other words, he looks like he’s been hitting the gym. The character’s redesign is probably a byproduct of balancing the game, though, since Peter’s original build would have had an unfairly large hitbox. Either way, the new hulky Peter is hilarious to behold and a new clip tries to explain the transformation.

In the short film, Peter’s seemingly aware that he’s invited on the Battle Bus, so he does the only thing that makes sense: seek out fitness advice from a cartoon cat doctor. Not the well-read type, Peter refuses books on “How To Get Swole In 30 Days” and instead opts for expired “Slurp Juice” for a boost. Find the full short embedded below.

Those who love TV’s worst dad can sleep peacefully since Peter also bought some goodies from the show, most notably his glider variant, The Petercopter, which is simply a blue helicopter modeled after his face. And, as faithful fans have pointed out online, there’s already a precedent for Swole Peter in the source material.

Fortnite Chapter 5 kicks off today - December 3 - and adds more than just crossover characters. Moddable weapons, expanded movement options, rideable trains, and more are all coming with the new chapter. That’s in addition to Fortnite and Lego's upcoming collaboration, a survival-crafting game playable inside of Fortnite come December 7.

Fortnite recently enjoyed its biggest day ever, five years after the battle royale became a phenomenon.