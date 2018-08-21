Fallout 76, Battlefield 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider get Xbox One X bundles full of goodies

Looking forward to Fallout 76 , Battlefield 5 , and/or Shadow of the Tomb Raider and want the games to look as good as possible on console? Microsoft has your back. As part of its Gamescom 2018 livestream, the company announced two new Xbox One X packages will be hitting store shelves later this fall, each one including one of the most anticipated new games of 2018 . You can check out the best Xbox One X bundle deals right here, but these ones are some of the best you'll see.

Of the three, the Xbox One X Shadow of the Tomb Raider bundle is the most basic. It comes with a 1TB Xbox One X console and controller, a copy of Shadow of the Tomb Raider, a 14-day trial for Xbox Live Gold, and a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

As for why you'd want to play Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Xbox One X, it's all about that increased visual fidelity. Shadow of the Tomb Raider supports 4K resolution, high-dynamic range (HDR), and even the option to switch between a 60fps, 1080p resolution mode and a 30fps, 4K resolution mode.

The Xbox One X Fallout 76 bundle is similar, though its trial time for Xbox Live Gold differs. It'll come with a 1TB Xbox One X system, one standard Xbox One controller, a copy of Fallout 76, a one-month subscription to Xbox Live Gold, and a one-month trial for Xbox Game Pass.

On Xbox One X, the game will support 4K resolution and HDR, plus some other, unspecified enhancements - in other games this has meant things like better lighting techniques or smoother anti-aliasing, but again, no concrete details on what Bethesda has planned for its multiplayer, post-apocalyptic sandbox with regards to Xbox One X beyond 4K and HDR.

The Xbox One X Battlefield 5 bundle is a bit fancier. It comes with a 1TB Xbox One X system and controller just like the Fallout 76 bundle, but this version has a unique gold-and-black color scheme. You'll also get Battlefield 5 Deluxe Edition, a copy of Battlefield 1943, and one month of EA Access.

Unlike previous games in the series, Battlefield 5 does not have a season pass, so the Deluxe Edition instead comes with paratrooper apparel containing weapon skins, camo patterns, head gear, and face paint, plus bonus Starter Assignments and regular customization items doled out weekly. On Xbox One X, it will also support 4K resolution, HDR, and other visual enhancements.

All three bundles will launch at $499.99 / £449.99 this fall. But don't be surprised if some holiday deals pop up shortly thereafter and you find them on our list of Xbox One bundle deals .