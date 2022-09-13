Factorio is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Construction and management simulation game Factorio is coming to the Nintendo Switch soon.

Wube Software shares during the latest Nintendo Direct that the popular PC game is landing on the portable platform on October 28. The trailer features various shots of the game's 2D world that will likely throw you back to a time long passed.

If you've been out of the loop, Factorio tasks you with building and creating automated factories to produce items, all while the difficulty steadily increases. How demand is met requires some creativity as you mull over how you design your factory. Keep in mind, though, that it's not all about grand designs, as your factory will need to be sturdy enough to survive an onslaught of enemies.

The developers confirm in a blog on the official website that the port is "in the final stages" and that all of Factorio's current crop of content will be available from the word go. We also found out that gameplay isn't simplified, and there are "no artificial limits" either.

You're not getting mod support, as expected, though multiplayer will be available, which extends to cross-platform - keep in mind, though, that Nintendo Switch Online is required for online play, though it isn't needed for LAN games. Finally, save files are compatible between all platforms. You won't be able to transfer saves at launch, though you can transfer saves using multiplayer.

