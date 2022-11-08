Exclusive Star Wars The Vintage Collection reveal - Commander Colt

GamesRadar+ is pleased to exclusively reveal a new addition to Star Wars The Vintage Collection - Commander Colt from The Clone Wars animated series.

Standing at 3.75 inches tall, this Star Wars The Vintage Collection Commander Colt figure comes with five accessories and features retro Kenner packaging to complete the old-school look (considering the fact that we're almost 20 years on from when The Clone Wars first aired, that nostalgia is well-earned… but excuse us while we crumble into dust). That makes it pretty good in terms of Star Wars gifts for fans of the animated series.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

Within the show, Colt was responsible for training new clone cadets and had to hold the line during Asajj Ventress' attack on Kamino. He was eventually struck down by the assassin, but at least he looked good doing it thanks to his unique red-tinged armor.

This Star Wars The Vintage Collection action figure will launch Summer 2023 for $16.99, and it'll be available to pre-order exclusively from Walmart (opens in new tab) from November 9.

(opens in new tab) Star Wars The Vintage Collection Commander Colt | $16.99 at Walmart

Available Summer 2023 - The latest Vintage Collection figure depicts ARC Commander Colt, a soldier from Rancor Battalion with ARC Commander Havoc, who helped manage cadet training on the world Kamino. Colt protected Tipoca City during an attack on Kamino by assassin Asajj Ventress, where he faced Greivous - and eventually Ventress herself. The figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and five entertainment-inspired accessories.



For more, don't miss these highly recommended Star Wars action figures. It's worth keeping an eye on the best Star Wars board games too, particularly because many are likely to be reduced in this year's Black Friday Star Wars deals.