Exclusive Pokemon card reveal: it's all about sandwiches (and Mabostiff)

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a pair of Pokemon cards for the new Scarlet and Violet sets ahead of its launch on March 31.

Featuring the video game's sandwich-loving duo, Arven and his faithful Mabostiff, the artwork for these two Pokemon cards sees them having a picnic out in the wilderness while Arven prepares a meal (which makes sense, considering how focused on food he is during Scarlet and Violet).

In terms of abilities, Mabostiff comes in with a HP of 130 and the 'Intimidating Howl,' an Ability that allows players to switch out their opponent's Active Pokemon to the Bench once per turn. While its attack (Wild Tackle) is a little dicier because it removes 30 HP from Mabostiff itself, it packs a real wallop thanks to dealing 160 damage in total. A decent addition to one of the best card games, in other words.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, Arven is a Supporter Trainer card that lets you search your deck for an Item card and a Pokemon Tool card before putting both into your hand. Although you can only use one Supporter card per turn, that power could still turn the tide of battle in your favor.

(Image credit: The Pokemon Company)

Both of these cards are part of a larger 190+ set for Pokemon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Besides bringing in Pokemon from those games (which have had new, gorgeous artwork), it introduces Tera Pokémon ex, more than 10 brand-new Pokemon ex, and over 30 Trainer cards. These are divided between five different products: Scarlet and Violet Elite Trainer Boxes (you can find the Scarlet version for a reduced $49.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab)), booster packs, a Booster Bundle ($26.85 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is ever so slightly less than the MSRP), and a Mimikyu ex Box featuring the likes of Ghost-type Greavard. You can see all of these on the official Pokemon Center store (opens in new tab).

While they don't include Scarlet & Violet boosters, you can also pick up Paldea Pin Collection boxes with foil versions of the video game's three starters and an oversized take on its iconic cover Pokemon. The Fuecoco edition with Koraidon is going for $29.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab), while the Quaxley equivalent features Miraidon can be found for at $19.98 Amazon (opens in new tab).

