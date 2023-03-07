I don't even play the Pokemon TCG but I am obsessed with these five cards

I don't even play the Pokemon Trading Card Game, but The Pokemon Company has got me eyeing these specific cards due to how pretty they are.

Thanks to the official Pokemon Company TCG Twitter account, which regularly highlights random cards from the game, I'm now considering tracking down some Pokemon cards for no other reason than just to look at them. The cards in question, which I've embedded below, are all appealing for different reasons but the main reason I want them is that they're just so darn cute and/or pretty.

Take a look at the Fidough card, seeing our little bread puppy looking at other types of bread is always funny, so it's hard not to be charmed by this card's illustration. Similarly, the Miraidon card features the Pokemon Violet Legendary (although much bigger in size) walking past an apartment block where it spots Fidough's evolution Dachsbun in one of the homes inside, which is also so lovely to look at.

🍞 Loaf check? 🍞 pic.twitter.com/0ycu2PHir1March 6, 2023 See more

Miraidon ex (feat. Goodest Doggo) 💜⚡ pic.twitter.com/0BwLeEu662February 23, 2023 See more

As for the other cards that have caught my eye, I'm a big fan of this Tandemaus card which features the duo of Pokemon screaming over some kind of fruit - which is very on-brand for them. There's also the Dondozo card that looks like it should belong in an art museum with all its gorgeous colors; the same could be said for this Comfey card too.

…………. AAAAAAAAA pic.twitter.com/h4OpbMt3lTMarch 2, 2023 See more

🐟🌊 pic.twitter.com/a1C5sXRMWAMarch 3, 2023 See more

💐🏆 pic.twitter.com/GiArEtk9xYFebruary 19, 2023 See more

Speaking of the Pokemon TCG, as revealed during last month's Pokemon Presents livestream, The Pokemon Company will soon release 'Pokemon Trading Card Game Classic', a brand new set based on the card game's base set. The new product comes with a two-player game board and a set of three decks starring Charizard, Venusaur, and Blastoise. We also have an exclusive Pokemon card reveal for Scarlet & Violet.

