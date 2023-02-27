Everything Everywhere All at Once cements itself as Oscars frontrunner at SAG Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once has broken records at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing itself as this year's Oscars frontrunner.

The movie took home the award for Motion Picture Cast, while Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role (the first Asian woman to do so), Jamie Lee Curtis won Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian winner of Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

This is the most SAG Awards won by a single film and positions Everything Everywhere All at Once as the favorite for the big wins at the Academy Awards. The movie is up for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as acting nods for Yeoh, Quan, Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.

Elsewhere in the motion picture categories, Brendan Fraser won Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Whale, while Top Gun: Maverick won Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

In the TV categories, ensemble cast winners included The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, and Stranger Things, while Sam Elliott, Jessica Chastain, Ozark's Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White, and Jean Smart took home individual acting awards. You can see the full list of winners below.

SAG Awards 2023 winners

Motion Picture Cast

Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Adam Sandler (Hustle)

Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Woman King

Drama Series Ensemble

WINNER: The White Lotus

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Sam Elliott (1883)

Steve Carrell (The Patient)

Taron Egerton (Blackbird)

Paul Walter Hauser (Blackbird)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)

Emily Blunt (The English)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently streaming on Prime Video.