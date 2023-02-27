Everything Everywhere All at Once cements itself as Oscars frontrunner at SAG Awards

Everything Everywhere All at Once has broken records at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing itself as this year's Oscars frontrunner.
The movie took home the award for Motion Picture Cast, while Michelle Yeoh won Female Actor in a Leading Role (the first Asian woman to do so), Jamie Lee Curtis won Female Actor in a Supporting Role, and Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian winner of Male Actor in a Supporting Role.
This is the most SAG Awards won by a single film and positions Everything Everywhere All at Once as the favorite for the big wins at the Academy Awards. The movie is up for 11 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as acting nods for Yeoh, Quan, Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu.
Elsewhere in the motion picture categories, Brendan Fraser won Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Whale, while Top Gun: Maverick won Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
In the TV categories, ensemble cast winners included The White Lotus, Abbott Elementary, and Stranger Things, while Sam Elliott, Jessica Chastain, Ozark's Jason Bateman, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Allen White, and Jean Smart took home individual acting awards. You can see the full list of winners below.
SAG Awards 2023 winners
Motion Picture Cast
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
- WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
- Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Female Actor in a Leading Role – Motion Picture
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
- WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Woman King
Drama Series Ensemble
- WINNER: The White Lotus
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
Comedy Series Ensemble
- WINNER: Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Sam Elliott (1883)
- Steve Carrell (The Patient)
- Taron Egerton (Blackbird)
- Paul Walter Hauser (Blackbird)
- Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- WINNER: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
- Emily Blunt (The English)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
Female Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently streaming on Prime Video. Make sure you're up to date with the rest of 2023's awards season favorites with our guide on where to watch this year's Best Picture nominees.