Even Tom Nook would spend his bells on this Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are hitting harder than their Black Friday counterparts today. Well, in the case of this Switch Lite bundle anyway. For many, Animal Crossing: New Horizons conjures up memories of island getaways at a time where we all needed an escape. If you haven't had the chance to fall in love with your own paradise, or just want to dive into all the Switch has to offer, you seriously need to get in on this Nintendo Switch Lite Animal Crossing New Horizons bundle.

At $189.00 at Walmart, this bundle represents ridiculous value for money: it's not only a record low, but you're essentially getting New Horizons for free as an added bonus. For reference, we saw this bundle available over Black Friday - but it was $10 more than today's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

If, like me, you barely keep your Switch docked, this is a great way to experience all the Switch catalog has to offer in a light, portable package. If you need a second console or a handheld for the kids, it works just great for that too.

On top of that, you're getting Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a cutesy life sim that enraptured millions upon release with its chilled, relaxed vibes as you worked towards building out your idyllic island home. In short? It's brilliant and filled with Nintendo charm. And, as the festive season approaches, we can't think of anything much better than settling in for a long day of doing nothing but Animal Crossing. There's a reason why it's sitting pretty on our list of best Switch games, after all.

You'll find more information on this Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal just below.

Nintendo Switch Lite | Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $189 at Walmart

We didn't think this would get cheaper, but here we are. The extra $10 off the Black Friday price means this bundle, with the brilliant Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is at its lowest price ever this Cyber Monday. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play handheld and on-the-go

✅ You're buying a second console or one for the kids

✅ You don't need a top quality display Don't buy it if: ❌ You want to dock your console and play on a TV Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS



Should you buy the Switch Lite Animal Crossing bundle?

The Switch Lite may not pack as much of a punch as its OLED big brother, but it's absolutely worth picking up, especially at a sub-$200 price point. It can play all Switch games, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (a GOTY contender if ever we've seen one). Then there's the stellar library elsewhere. Deep breath: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Super Mario Wonder, Metroid Dread, Bayonetta 3, and Splatoon 3 are all killer apps and exclusive to the console. If you're itching for some nostalgia, the Switch Online membership will be the cure for what ails you. It gives you access to dozens of N64, SNES, and GBA titles.

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, we'll let our review do the talking:

"There's no denying that every day is a treat with this game. With new faces to meet, old friends to reunite with, fresh features, regular visitors, quirky characters, and no doubt a plethora of incoming events, there's plenty to keep you coming back, day after day, to New Horizons. And that's without even being able to take advantage of the game's increased multiplayer features too."

