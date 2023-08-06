Even Diablo 4’s worst class can clear level 100 dungeons at level 75

Any Diablo 4 players that choose a Sorcerer build might feel like they've drawn the short straw. Although Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson revealed it was the most played class , it soon turned out to be the worst class to play as.

Patch 1.1.1 will buff the Sorcerer and Barbarian classes , which are both seen as underpowered compared to the rest of the classes in Diablo 4. Response to patch 1.1.1 has been positive, but it doesn't roll out until August 8.

But who needs a patch that'll balance out the classes, when you can instead solo a level 100 Torment Dungeon with a level 75 Sorcerer? That's exactly what Shune on YouTube achieved earlier this week, taking just under 19 minutes to clear the dungeon.

"Slow run, but still cleared," Shune wrote in the caption. "Will probably go faster when I have better gear and level." Still, you've got to hand it to Shune for soldiering through. On the Diablo 4 subreddit , plenty of players are in awe of Shune's achievement. "Hats off, I can't do it on my 100 barb lol", one player responded . "That’s it, nerf the sorcerers. Clearly overpowered!" another joked .

Other responses focused on Shune's strategy and called out the balance issues faced by sorcerers in Diablo 4. Hopefully those issues get ironed out with the next patch, but for Shune, a clear is a clear and this is an achievement definitely worth celebrating.