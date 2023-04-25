Denzel Washington takes on the Italian mafia in The Equalizer 3 trailer

Denzel Washington is back for one more gun-toting outing as retired US Marine and former assassin Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3 trailer, which promises plenty of fight scenes, explosions, and a very short-lived European vacation for McCall.

The official synopsis reads: "Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he’s done in the past and finds a strange solace is serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia."

The movie was directed by franchise helmer Antoine Fuqua, while Richard Wenk, who penned the previous two movies, returns as the screenwriter for round three. Washington is the only returning cast member from the previous two films, but he's joined this time around by Dakota Fanning and David Denman. Washington and Fanning previously worked together on 2004's Man on Fire, when Fanning was only 10 years old.

The first Equalizer movie was released in 2014, with a sequel, The Equalizer 2, following in 2018. The movie franchise is based on the CBS series of the same name, which ran from 1985 to 1989.

The Equalizer 3 is set to hit the big screen on September 1. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2023 and beyond.