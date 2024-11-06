Stranger Things season 5 set photos reveal new looks for Hopper, Dustin, Will, and more

Hot on the heels of releasing the first teaser for Stranger Things season 5, Netflix has now released the first official images from the final season of the beloved '80s-set sci-fi show. And while they don't reveal much about the still mysterious plot of the final season of Stranger Things, the images do offer up some early glimpses of most of the main cast - minus Eleven.

The photos are marked as set photos, meaning that it's entirely likely that they depict down moments in filming rather than actual plot points from the show.

Check out the images here:

Stranger Things season 5 is scheduled to premiere in 2025, though no specific date has been nailed down just yet. The reveal of the teaser and images arrives on Netflix's so-called Stranger Things Day, which celebrates the series and its fandom by marking the date that the character Will Byers went missing in the first season, November 6, kicking off the entire subsequent Stranger Things saga.

As for what's to come in season 5, that remains a mystery. However, we know that season 4 ended with the town of Hawkins, Indiana apparently being invaded by the Upside Down, the dimension of psychic terror that is behind the supernatural aspects of Stranger Things.

Stranger Things initially premiered all the way back in 2016, and in the years since, the main cast has grown into young adulthood as the timeframe of the show rolls on. 2025 will mark almost 10 years of the series, hopefully putting to rest the conflict with the Upside Down for good.

While we wait for more information, why not revisit season 4 with our handy guides to the Stranger Things season 4 ending explained and the biggest Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 Easter eggs we spotted.

