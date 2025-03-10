You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller

News
By
published

The final season releases next month

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for You season 5, and it looks like the walls might finally be closing in on Joe Goldberg.

After taking a trip to London in season 4 and starting a new life as a college professor, Joe is back where it all began in New York City for the show's final season. He's now married to Kate (Charlotte Richie), and his socialite spouse has catapulted him into the limelight – which may spell bad news for our favorite serial killer.

The trailer teases some unsavoury coverage in the press ("They've made me the most visible man in New York"), which brings him to the attention of someone claiming to be friends with Peach Salinger, Shay Mitchell's season 1 character who Joe killed in Central Park. "If anyone knows anything about Joe Goldberg, we want to know," a woman says in a public appeal. "That psycho absolutely killed my best friend Peach." There's also a shot of Nadia, Joe's former student who he framed for season 4's murders, in jail – is she plotting revenge?

For now, though, Joe is also back working in the bookstore, which is where he meets Bronte, played by The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer. She's his new love interest, and he seems to be back to his old tricks. Go figure.

There will be 10 episodes in season 5 and they're all dropping at once, unlike season 4, which was released in two parts. Alongside Brewer, new cast members for the show's final installment include True Blood's Anna Camp and She-Hulk's Griffin Matthews.

You season 5 arrives on the streamer on April 24. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other biggest new TV shows still to come in 2025.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
You season 5
The first clip for Netflix thriller series You season 5 teases Joe Goldberg's chilling return to New York
You season 5 first look
First trailer for You season 5 reveals the release date for the Netflix show's final season and takes us on a trip down memory lane
You season 5
Netflix's You season 5 gets a new teaser trailer that sees Joe Goldberg gets a taste of his own medicine
You season 5
You season 5: Everything we know so far about the final season of the hit Netflix show
Mike, Eleven and Will in Stranger Things season 4 (2022)
Stranger Things season 5: Everything we know so far about the Netflix show's final chapter
The Boys season 5: Karl Urban as William &quot;Billy&quot; Butcher punching an enemy during The Boys season 4.
The Boys season 5 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news
Latest in Thriller Shows
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie in You season 5
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
Noah Centineo in The Recruit
The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"
Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2
Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”
Just One Look
A new "edge-of-your-seat" Harlan Coben thriller series has been quietly added to Netflix
Yellowjackets season 3
Yellowjackets season 3 episode 4's shock character death is a loss for the show, but proves the series is learning from season 2's mistakes
Yellowjackets
Who killed *spoiler* in Yellowjackets season 3? All our theories, explained
Latest in News
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
Penn Badgley and Charlotte Richie in You season 5
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
More about thriller shows
Noah Centineo in The Recruit

The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"
Noah Centineo in The Recruit season 2

Star of Netflix thriller show reveals sudden cancellation after two seasons: “Such a bummer”
A woman in a underwater machine waving during the cinematic teaser for Subnautica 2.

Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game
See more latest
Most Popular
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part 2
A Quiet Place 3 is finally happening, but it'll be a while because John Krasinski is so busy: "It's hard to get him"
Atomfall screenshot
Fallout: New Vegas is a big inspiration for Atomfall, which is why you’ll be able to kill every NPC in post-apocalyptic Cumbria
soldiers dropping in from the sky and looking over verdansk
Warzone's original map is returning next month, but it's still not enough: "We don't just want Verdansk back. We want everything back"
Death Stranding 2
Death Stranding 2 packs on a third obvious Metal Gear Solid reference with cover art throwing back to MGS2's bizarre box art featuring Japanese pop superstar Gackt
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State star Giancarlo Esposito explains why adapting the bleak novel into a family friendly adventure was the right decision: "I'm going to bring my children with me"
Absolute Batman in the snow.
Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder teases the arrival of Robin, crossovers with Superman and Wonder Woman, and building up to the Joker
Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker 2
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega teases Lady Gaga's appearance in season 2 of the Netflix show: "It was just a really, really special environment"
People playing Finspan, the new game in the Wingspan series
The must-have fishy successor to Wingspan and Wyrmspan is discounted for the first time
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Lego Mario &amp; Standard Kart being held by a person sat at a table
The new Lego Mario Kart set is so much better than I was expecting it to be