You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller

YOU: Season 5 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for You season 5, and it looks like the walls might finally be closing in on Joe Goldberg.

After taking a trip to London in season 4 and starting a new life as a college professor, Joe is back where it all began in New York City for the show's final season. He's now married to Kate (Charlotte Richie), and his socialite spouse has catapulted him into the limelight – which may spell bad news for our favorite serial killer.

The trailer teases some unsavoury coverage in the press ("They've made me the most visible man in New York"), which brings him to the attention of someone claiming to be friends with Peach Salinger, Shay Mitchell's season 1 character who Joe killed in Central Park. "If anyone knows anything about Joe Goldberg, we want to know," a woman says in a public appeal. "That psycho absolutely killed my best friend Peach." There's also a shot of Nadia, Joe's former student who he framed for season 4's murders, in jail – is she plotting revenge?

For now, though, Joe is also back working in the bookstore, which is where he meets Bronte, played by The Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer. She's his new love interest, and he seems to be back to his old tricks. Go figure.

There will be 10 episodes in season 5 and they're all dropping at once, unlike season 4, which was released in two parts. Alongside Brewer, new cast members for the show's final installment include True Blood's Anna Camp and She-Hulk's Griffin Matthews.

You season 5 arrives on the streamer on April 24. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other biggest new TV shows still to come in 2025.