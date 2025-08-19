One of Netflix's biggest 2025 hits with a great Rotten Tomatoes score has been renewed for season 2, and fans are thrilled

Almost three months after its release, Netflix has finally announced a second season of Dept. Q, and fans are thrilled. The Scotland-set crime series is one of the streamer's biggest hits in 2025, with the first season earning a spot in the Global Top 10 for six weeks.

A Discovery of Witches' Matthew Goode is set to reprise his lead role as DCI Carl Morck along with Alexej Manvelov as Akram, Leah Byrne as Rose, and Jamie Sives as Hardy. Netflix has confirmed the new season will be set once again in Edinburgh, and we wouldn't have it any other way.

An adaptation of Jussi Adler-Olsen's novels, the show was released on May 29 this year, landing an impressive 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 90% rating from users.

"Season 1 was so good, can't wait to see what happens in season 2," said one user on Twitter when the news of the renewal broke this morning.

Fans are excited to see Netflix giving a chance to this "great show", which many have compared with Apple TV Plus' hit series Slow Horses. Both UK-made shows focus on groups of misfits led by impossibly cranky bosses who defy the odds at their workplace and solve impossible cases from the sidelines.

"I binged it in a day and I’m not ashamed," wrote another user, while others reaffirmed their love for Manvelov's Akram, the sidekick archetype done right.

In an official statement released by Netflix, Matthew Goode reacted to the renewal, saying: "I'd like to thank Netflix for giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines. We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill!"

Dep. Q season 1 is now available to watch on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Netflix, and all the new shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.