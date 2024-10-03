Netflix shares first look at new thriller series from Fool Me Once creator starring Slow Horses and Top Boy actors

Netflix has shared the first look at Missing You, another upcoming thriller series from author and executive producer Harlan Coben.

Per the official logline, "Detective Kat Donovan discovers her 'missing' fiance on a dating app, over a decade since his disappearance."

Slow Horses actor Rosalind Eleazar stars as Kat, with Jessica Plummer, Richard Armitage, Lenny Henry, Steve Pemberton, Paul Kaye, Samantha Spiro, Lisa Faulkner, Mary Malone, Ashley Walters, Alice Offley, James Nesbitt, Matt Willis, and Felix Garcia Guyer. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Coben.

You won’t want to miss these first looks at Harlan Coben’s newest thriller MISSING YOU.Starring Rosalind Eleazar, Richard Armitage, Ashley Walters, Lenny Henry, and Jessica Plummer, coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IAcClK1rJQOctober 3, 2024

An eight-part thriller series based on Coben's novel Fool Me Once was released to Netflix earlier this year and now sits at no. 8 on the Netflix global streaming chart for English language series. Michelle Keegan stars as Maya Stern, a widow who is given a nanny cam by her friend Eva Finn to watch over her daughter. However, when she plays the camera footage back – her murdered husband is alive and well.

The series, which is part of Coben's overall deal with Netflix, also stars Dino Fetscher, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar, Emmett J. Scanian, Natalie Anderson, Joe Armstrong, and Richard Armitage as Maya's not-dead husband. Safe, based on Coben's novel of the same name, hit the streamer in 2018, with The Stranger premiering in 2022.

Missing You does not yet have a release date.