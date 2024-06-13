Season 2 of Apple TV Plus thriller with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score starts filming and lands new cast

Filming on Hijack season 2 has officially kicked off and to commemorate the cameras starting rolling, Apple TV Plus has announced three new cast members joining the Idris Elba-led thriller series.

According to Deadline, Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny), Lisa Vicari (Dark), and Christiane Paul (FBI: International) will share the screen with the Knuckles star in the next batch of episodes. Production is taking place in the UK.

Elba is on board to star and executive produce, alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, and George Kay and Jim Field Smith under Field Smith's own production company Idiotlamp Productions.

(Image credit: Getty)

Released on the streamer in June 2023, Hijack season 1 followed Elba's Sam, a business negotiator whose skills are put to the ultimate test when his seven-hour flight from Dubai to London gets... you guessed it... hijacked. In his attempt to deescalate the situation, and get back home to his son and estranged wife, Sam learns more about the criminals and their personal motivations for the takeover, embroiling him in a complicated fight to save himself and everyone on board.

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the show proved a huge hit amongst subscribers and currently holds an impressive 88% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so it's no real surprise the streamer wants to revisit that world, even if season 1 did end pretty conclusively. It'd be rather bizarre if Sam somehow ends up on another hijacked airplane, so plot details are, unsurprisingly, being kept under wraps for now. It's perhaps worth noting, though, that Vicari is German. Might that be a clue as to where it'll be set?

Hijack is streaming now on Apple TV Plus. While we wait for more news on season 2, check out our guide to the best new TV shows heading our way.