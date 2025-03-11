Game of Thrones creator makes sudden cameo in TV show for apparent joke about The Winds of Winter
George R. R. Martin stopped by Dark Winds with a Hollywood legend for a jab at his own delayed book
George R. R. Martin made a surprise cameo in the TV show Dark Winds, with an apparent dig at his long-delayed new novel, The Winds of Winter. The scene is in the season 3 premiere, and he’s not the only famous face involved.
We got the first episode of Dark Winds season 3 this week, featuring a pair of true ne'er-do-wells in holding. Joe Leaphorn stops by to check on them, revealing a chess game, with Martin on end, thinking of his next mode of attack, and opposite him? Hollywood icon Robert Redford, who delivers a choice dig.
"George, the whole world's waiting, make a move," Redford’s character exclaims. Martin’s prisoner remains tentative, until Joe gives him a winning tactic.
- 9 years after it was supposed to hit shelves, George R.R. Martin is being trolled by a fellow fantasy writer for Game of Thrones follow-up still not being finished
- Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way
If only finishing the next installment of A Song of Ice and Fire, the inspiration behind Game of Thrones, was so simple. Martin and Redford are both executive producers on Dark Winds, itself an adaptation of another book series by Tony Hillerman about various cases tackled by Joe and his fellow detective Jim Chee, so it's not totally random to see them.
Any public appearance by Martin garners the same response of people wondering when we’ll get to read the sixth part of A Song of Ice and Fire. It's been 14 years since the last book, A Dance With Dragons, and we've had scattered updates since, including from Martin, who says progress is being made.
To be fair, he's had his hands full since 2011, helping with Game of Thrones itself, collaborating with FromSoftware on the game Elden Ring, and all manner of other exploits, including just recently opening his own cocktail bar. Several more of his works have been adapted, with In a Lost Lands starring Milla Jovovich about to arrive in theatres.
Of course, House of the Dragon season 3 will continue the history of Westeros, looking at the Targaryens years before the events of Game of Thrones. Sometimes it really seems like we’re going to get everything except The Winds of Winter. Alas, have a look through our new TV shows and upcoming movies guides for releases you can definitely count on.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
You season 5 trailer introduces Joe's new love interest and teases familiar faces in the final installment of the Netflix thriller
The Recruit fans are blaming The Night Agent for the show's cancelation: "It's Netflix's fault for releasing at the same time"