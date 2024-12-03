Fallout and Arcane star's serial killer thriller Sweetpea gets season 2 renewal

Sweetpea season 2 is officially in the works, with Fallout star Ella Purnell set to return as the titular serial killer – and she promises to "become more twisted than ever" in the next chapter.

"Being part of Rhiannon's coming-of-rage journey has been a career highlight for me, and to see fans engage with and relate to our oddball Rhiannon, in all her complexity, feels truly special," Purnell, who's also known for playing Jackie in Yellowjackets and Jinx in Arcane said in a statement. "I cannot wait for audiences to see what she does next. Stay tuned."

Purnell, who also executive produces the dark comedy thriller, later took to Instagram to announce the news in a video message, thanking fans for watching and sharing all of their passionate reactions on social media.

Adapted by Kirstie Swain from CJ Skuse's book of the same name, Sweetpea follows Rhiannon Lewis, a soft-spoken wallflower-type who seriously snaps following the death of her father.

After she murders a rowdy but unsuspecting stranger one evening, an energized and newly confident Rhiannon, sick of being talked down to or ignored completely, sets her sights on offing her old school bully Julia (Nicôle Lecky). But holding down a receptionist job while satisfying your bubbling bloodlust is as complicated as you might imagine...

Sweetpea is currently streaming on Sky and NOW in the UK, and Starz in the US. For more, check out our guides to the best shows on HBO Max, the best Disney Plus shows, and the best Netflix shows.