3 days before its premiere, Apple TV Plus delays release of Jessica Chastain's new political thriller series indefinitely "after careful consideration"

Jessica Chastain's new thriller series The Savant has been pulled from Apple TV Plus's release schedule, just 3 days before it was set to premiere. Those who were planning on tuning in needn't worry too much, though, as the streamer has assured subscribers that it will air at some point.

"After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant," a spokesperson said in a statement on September 23. While they elected not to elaborate on the specific reason behind the delay, it is widely reported to be a consequence of current political unrest in the US. "We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date."

The show, which sees Chastain play Jodi Goodwin, was originally scheduled to drop on September 26. It is now listed as "coming soon".

It is loosely inspired by a true story highlighted in a 2019 article from Cosmopolitan, which centers on "an elite investigator who tracks angry men online" in an attempt to prevent large-scale public attacks. James Badge Dale (1923), Cole Doman, Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Pablo Schreiber (Halo), and former professional football player Nnamdi Asomugha round out the supporting cast.

In an earlier interview with Radio Times, Chastain said that she "hate[s] that this show is relevant" and that "there are mass acts of violence" occurring in real life across the globe. "Maybe through this conversation and through unearthing this darkness in society, then we're gonna work together to fix it," she concluded.

For more, check out our picks of the best Apple TV shows to bulk up your watchlist.