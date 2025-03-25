Superman star to lead upcoming thriller movie from Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train director
Nicholas Hoult has joined a new bank heist movie from The Fall Guy filmmaker David Leitch
Nicholas Hoult is a busy man, coming off Nosferatu, with Superman arriving this summer, and now adding another high-profile thriller to his schedule. The actor is due to star in the next picture from David Leitch, the director of Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train.
Right now, details are limited on the project. Deadline reports Hoult will lead the currently untitled upcoming movie, centered on a bank heist. According to the outlet, production has come together swiftly over the last few months, since Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick came on board towards the start of this year.
It's the latest in a string of prominent films Hoult has been tapped for. Besides Nosferatu and Superman, he was also in Juror No. 2 from Clint Eastwood and The Garfield Movie last year. The Mad Max: Fury Road and The Great actor's profile continues to rise the more work he does.
Amazon MGM Studios will distribute this film, picking it up soon after Leitch came on board. The script comes from Mark Bianculli, who previously worked mostly in television, contributing to the shows Hunters and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.
Filming is expected to begin towards the end of summer. As of now, that's all we know about this movie. Leitch has gradually become a reliable figure in action filmmaking. A former stuntman, he made his directorial debut as co-director on the first John Wick, before helming Atomic Blonde, Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and The Fall Guy, in addition to his other films mentioned.
Most of these have done quite well commercially. With Hoult in front of the camera, this is one to watch out for. But first, you can see him in Superman starting July 11, 2025. Our rundown of upcoming superhero movies will keep you informed on all the other capes coming to the big screen.
