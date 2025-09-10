Stranger Things and Rebel Moon stars join new psychological thriller movie from the director of cult horror hit Session 9

Session 9 director Brad Anderson is working on a new psychological thriller titled Moral Capacity, Variety reports.

The cast of the upcoming movie will be led by Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery, who played Billy Hargrove, the step-brother of Sadie Sink's Max, in the Netflix series. He'll be joined by Rebel Moon's Sofia Boutella, Man of Steel's Diane Lane, and Silo's Tim Robbins.

Per the official synopsis, Moral Capacity "follows James Fisher, a man who has everything to lose – family, reputation, and the perfect life he’s built – until his affair with his business partner Andrea is discovered by her husband Cliff. James finds himself caught in a deadly ultimatum: commit murder or watch his world fall apart. As Cliff pulls the strings in this destructive game of blackmail and manipulation, James turns to his therapist, Dr. Torre, unaware that she harbors even deeper secrets."

Montgomery will play James and Boutella has been cast as Andrea, while Lane and Robbins are Dr. Torre and Cliff, respectively.

As for Anderson, he also directed the cult hit Session 9, which was released back in 2001. The psychological horror movie follows an asbestos abatement crew as they take on a job at an asylum that begins to take its toll on the team. The movie wasn't a financial success when it was first released, but has achieved cult status in the two decades since.

Moral Capacity doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.