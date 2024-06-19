New Netflix thriller with a hugely divisive Rotten Tomatoes score is now one of the streamer's most-watched movies ever

Under Paris, Netflix's wild new shark thriller, has proved a huge hit for the streaming service. According to the latest figures from the streamer, the movie has already secured its place on the most-watched films of all time list.

Since its release on June 5, Under Paris has been watched for 120 million hours and has counted a total of 69.9 million views. This puts it in the number five spot of the most-watched non-English language Netflix movies, just behind The Platform and Nowhere.

It's quite the feat for the new movie set in Paris in the lead-up to the 2024 Olympics. Directed by Xavier Gens, it stars Bérénice Bejo as a grieving marine biologist who is called in to help when reports of a shark in the River Seine emerge. It turns out this is the same fish who she'd come across years prior on a research mission that went fins up. As the date for a triathlon event approaches, it's a race against time to make the river safe for the athletes.

However, despite its streaming success, Under Paris has received some pretty mixed reviews. Critics have been much more up on the movie than audiences, with a score on Rotten Tomatoes of 66%. Variety even went so far as calling it a worthy successor to Jaws in their review.

Audiences have been less impressed with just a 32% score from them. "I'm angry with myself for watching it all the way through," wrote one. "Easily the worst film I've seen this year." Another added: "Not good at all. I only have it an extra star because the sharks do kill all the annoying characters. Whoever wrote this definitely doesn’t like humans."

The shark thriller does have one prolific fan though, as Stephen King recently shared his verdict on the movie. "I thought UNDER PARIS would be a jokey movie, like SHARKNADO, but Twitter convinced me to give it a watch, and it's really quite good. The last 25 minutes were amazing," he tweeted.

For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to stream right now.