Stephen King shares his verdict on Netflix's new number one movie

Stephen King has shared his verdict on Godzilla Minus One – and it's safe to say, his review is short and sweet.

Lots of people have been talking about the Japanese monster movie, which has been described as a prequel to the first-ever Godzilla film, recently, due to it landing on Netflix in both the UK and US. Since it was uploaded to the platform on June 1, it's shot to the top of both territory's Top 10 charts, and you've only got to search the hashtag on Twitter to see how many subscribers are loving it.

On June 3, King quote-tweeted a fan who said that rewatching Godzilla Minus One at home felt "like being 10 again", alongside the simple but effective caption, "So good".

Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus One follows Koichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki), a military pilot who deserted his mission during the Second World War, as he navigates his debilitating guilt in the years that follow. When the ginormous, city-flattening monster he faced way back when remerges, Shikishima vows to take down the creature as a means to redeem himself.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

King's not the only big name singing its praises lately, either.

"Godzilla Minus One is now on Netflix. So if you haven't seen it, watch it. It's the single best Godzilla movie since Shin Godzilla. It's incredible," Star Trek's Simon Pegg reportedly said of the film (via Kaiju No. 14). "It's a proper Godzilla movie made by the people who sired Godzilla from their subconscious as they wrestled with the massive ramifications of what happened during the Second World War. It's not some rock 'em, sock 'em fucking cultural appropriation.”

