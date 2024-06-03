The best monster movie of 2023 is now streaming on Netflix

If you missed Godzilla Minus One in theaters last year, you're in luck: the Oscar-winning movie is now streaming on Netflix.

The film is creeping up the streamer's charts, too – it's currently the seventh most popular movie on the site worldwide and the number one title in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan (via FlixPatrol ).

Set in post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One follows former kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima (Ryunosuke Kamiki) who, plagued by survivor's guilt, ends up fighting against Godzilla with the crew of his mine removal ship. The film was praised for its tension and action as the people of Tokyo take on Godzilla, but also its emotional resonance, as Shikishima finds an unlikely but touching family with other loners and survivors.

Godzilla Minus One was a hit with fans and critics alike when it was released at the end of 2023, scoring big at both the Japanese and international box offices and holding a near-perfect score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Our own review gave the movie four stars, stating that it "shows its Hollywood counterparts how it should be done."

The movie also won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at this year's ceremony , the first movie not in the English language to take home the award. Director Takashi Yamazaki, who also headed up the film's VFX department, is the first director to win the category since Stanley Kubrick, who won for 2001: A Space Odyssey in 1969.

Godzilla Minus One is now streaming on Netflix across the world. For more, check out our picks of the other best Netflix movies to add to your watch list.