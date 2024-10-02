First trailer for Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score looks like 50 Shades of Grey meets Fair Play

Babygirl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Nicole Kidman’s new erotic thriller Babygirl had a lot of buzz when it arrived at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, and now the first trailer has arrived. The new teaser begins with a chance meeting between Kidman’s Romy and Harris Dickinson’s Samuel on the streets of New York City.

After he stops a dog from attacking her, she finds out he’s one of the new interns joining her company. “Being a CEO means being a collaborator and a nurturer,” Romy begins as we see her tightly controlled corporate life, “Everyone is waiting for me to buckle under the pressure.” Romy and Samuel then begin an ill-advised affair all about power-imbalance and control, which soon seems to spiral.

As the trailer goes on you begin to question who is really in charge, as Samuel starts to infiltrate her family life. “I could make one call and you could lose everything,” he tells her as Romy seems to be struggling with what’s happening. Antonio Banderas also stars as Romy’s husband and Talk to Me breakout Sophie Wilde plays her assistant.

The film already has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, sitting at 93% based on 46 reviews. “Kidman is ferociously good, convincing utterly as this formerly level-headed careerist whose deeply buried, long-denied appetites are simultaneously proving her making and downfall,” Robbie Collin of the Telegraph writes.

“It’s a self-love story, and part of that discovery is that it’s okay to let yourself be small for a while," Alison Willmore of New York Magazine adds .

“It’s the sort of intelligent, elegant adult filmmaking that is frequently lacking in modern cinema, approaching a complex theme not only with nuance and empathy but refreshing candour, all while being genuinely erotic and stylish,” Hannah Strong of Little White Lies writes .

Babygirl is released at Christmas in the US and on January 10, 2025 in the UK. For more upcoming films, check out our guide to 2024 movie release dates.