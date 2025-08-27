Wednesday season 2 fails to live up to season 1's success as one of Netflix's biggest shows ever, with viewership dropping by 50% in its third week

Despite season 1 being one of Netflix's biggest shows ever, Wednesday season 2's viewership is dropping dramatically – and fans already have a bunch of theories as to why that might be...

According to What's On Netflix's latest Top 10 report, the number of people tuning in to the supernatural series dropped by 50% in its third week. With that, it's reached approximately 92.5 million Netflix subscribers across its first three weeks, significantly less than season 1's 150 million in that same timeframe.

"Season one had the TikTok trend effect," someone claimed on Twitter, pointing to the "Wednesday Dance" that took social media by storm back in 2022 (and led to Lady Gaga being cast in the latest installment). "It can't happen twice + it's [a] Halloween show why they launched it in summer!"

Others, however, are convinced the dip is due to the new season being released in two parts. While the first four episodes dropped on August 6, the second half isn't due on the streaming platform until September 3.

"Well, they only released half the season, 4 measly episodes. I don't [do] that s***, Netflix whole thing is about binge watching, they're ruining it with these split seasons," wrote one subscriber, as another said: "Splitting the seasons make me so uninterested now."

"I mean thats what happens when you stupidly decide to split 8 episodes in half. BEYOND RIDICULOUS," added a third.

A fourth was more diplomatic, suggesting that a lot of fans might be waiting until all of season 2's episodes are available to dig in – or at least delaying their watch so that the wait between parts isn't as long. "Wednesday S2 is performing eerily similar to Bridgerton S3," they tweeted. "I guess this is how 8 hour split seasons generally chart. If that tracks, S2 should hit 100m just before part 2. After that...who knows? 150m+ is very likely. 200m? Maybe...just maybe."

"It's only half a season rn. Once Part 2 comes out next Wednesday [and] we have the full season, the total views are gonna skyrocket to at or higher S1's view count," agreed another.

With Jenna Ortega back as the titular Addams, Wednesday season 2 sees the pig-tailed Poe enthusiast batting off her new Nevermore admirers – and a stalker – as she, once again, tries to solve a mystery using her psychic powers. This time, she's not trying to work out the identity of an unseen serial killer, though, she's trying to stop a horrifying future event from coming true: Enid's death. Isaac Ordonez, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, and Catherine Zeta-Jones round out the cast.

It concludes on September 3.