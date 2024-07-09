The final trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4 teases one last apocalypse and our first look at Nick Offerman's mysterious new character

The Umbrella Academy | Final Season | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The final trailer for The Umbrella Academy season 4 is here – and it sets up one last apocalypse for the gang to (hopefully) put a stop to.

In the latest look at the new season (set to The End by My Chemical Romance, who are fronted by The Umbrella Academy comic author Gerard Way), it's clear that Ben (Justin H. Min) is going to play a key role in the show's final installment. The new teaser opens with him picking up a ringing pay phone to call from his adopted brother Viktor (Elliot Page). "There's something happening to you, and it's only gonna get worse," he says. "You're on pace to end the world in about 48 hours." That's when their father, Reginald, pipes up. "24, actually!" Reginald, as usual, is definitely up to something, as we get a glimpse of him hooking up the siblings to some kind of machine later in the trailer...

We also get our first glimpse at a duo of new characters, played by Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally. They appear to be some kind of conspiracy theorists, as Offerman's character announces that "the world we live in is one big phony-baloney lie" as he gives a presentation about the Umbrella (and Sparrow) Academy. He's also convinced "that tentacle boy" (AKA Ben) is "the key to understanding all the timelines" – so it's not just the Hargreeves who are going to be time-hopping this season, then.

It also looks like the gang is trying to learn from the mistakes that killed Ben, so their once-but-no-longer-dead sibling is definitely going to be show's focal point as it wraps up its many, many threads.

Alongside Min and Page returning as Ben and Viktor, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and Aidan Gallagher are also back as Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, and Five Hargreeves.

The final season is set to be considerably shorter than the previous three, clocking in at six episodes instead of the usual 10. It seems safe to assume, then, that the action is going to be coming pretty thick and fast in season 4, but showrunner Steve Blackman is happy with how things have wrapped up.

"If you’d asked me if there’s anything else I could have done if I had five more episodes somewhere, I don’t think so," he recently told SFX magazine . "I think we got to what I feel is a very natural ending, the right ending for the show. It’s a surprise ending, but I think it’s a good ending."

All episodes of The Umbrella Academy season 4 arrive on Netflix on August 8. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other new TV shows coming our way in 2024.