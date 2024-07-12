This beloved character from The Boys returned in this week's episode, but you may have missed it

The Boys season 4 has certainly been diabolical so far – and we may never look at a chocolate cake in the same way again.

Amid the blood, shock, and gore, the Prime Video series has still found time to inject a little heart into proceedings. At the centre of it is Billy Butcher and Ryan’s fledgling (and far-flung) father and son dynamic, one which shows signs of prospering as the fourth season hurtles towards its finale.

It even features one blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in The Boys season 4, episode 7. At one point in ‘The Insider’, Ryan opens up a package from Butcher (complete with a c-bomb pun). What was inside? A framed photo of Billy, Becca – and Terror the dog.

Yep, the beloved bulldog once owned by Butcher made a return-of-sorts in a picture from happier times.

Terror made a memorable appearance in the second season as Black Noir hunted down Butcher but, since then, we’ve not even heard a bark or a whimper from the mutt.

"That dog stole the show, [but] "shooting it was every bit the fuck--- I thought it would be," show creator Eric Kripke previously told EW.

He added: "Terror is a star but a really inconsiderate diva. I just saw the endless amount of frustrated dailies, hours and hours of footage of the dog just sitting there and people trying to cajole it to do something that he doesn't want to do."

To put it another way: don’t expect Terror’s reign of terror to continue. Maybe the dog days are over.

