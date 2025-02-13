Invincible showrunner reveals meaning behind new blue suit – and it ties to Spider-Man

If you have been wondering what the reason is behind Invincible’s new blue suit in Invincible season 3 then wonder no more, as showrunner Robert Kirkman has finally addressed the change, and it relates to Dark Spider-Man.

"That's definitely by design. When Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley, and I were doing the comics, we very much tried to play up the tropes of the comic industry," said Kirkman when The Direct asked if fans were right in thinking Mark Grayson’s outfit change was inspired by Spider-Man. "The superhero getting the new costume is something that happens in almost every superhero story."

In fact, Spidey’s change into a darker and more menacing hero when he puts on the black suit didn't just serve as style innovation for the Invincible team but also inspired Mark’s personality change. As shown in the Marvel comics and in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, when an evil symbiote alien bonds with Peter Parker’s suit, it enhances his powers, as well as the aggressive nature of his personality.

"The kind of darkness that comes from that change and the emergence of Venom as a clear villain that comes from that is a really cool addition to the mythos of [Spider-Man]," said Kirkman. "And I think there are a lot of worthy additions to the mythos of Invincible that show up during this costume change, that kind of mirror, what happened with Spider-Man."

Season 3 kicked off on Prime Video earlier this February, reuniting us with Mark and co, including his love interest Atom Eve. From what we have seen so far, it looks like Mark’s blue suit reflects the show heading toward a darker tone and more mature storyline due to the step-up in language and gore coupled with the looming threat of the Viltrumites.

