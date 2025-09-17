Gen V season 2 has a lower Rotten Tomatoes score than the first season, but it's still faring better than some previous seasons of The Boys

Gen V season 2 has debuted to a solid Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's lower than the near-perfect score of The Boys spin-off's first season.

The new season has a critics' score of 89% on the review aggregator site, a downturn from season 1's 97% in 2023.

Our own Gen V season 2 review gives the show four stars and says season 2 is "as strong as the first season, if not stronger, thanks to the spirit and tribute to the departed Chance Perdomo".

Other publications were just as positive, with Slashfilm writing that "taken on its own merits, the spin-off series graduates to a sophomore year that's more confident, more ambitious, and more earnest than what we've come to anticipate."

DiscussingFilm, meanwhile, thinks that the new season "excels as it focuses on friendship and forgiveness, honoring the tragic loss of actor Chance Perdomo with great respect in the process."

However, Inverse's verdict is that "it seems like The Boys' bad habits have carried over to" Gen V season 2. "While there are still glimmers of the show it once was, and it remains very watchable, it elicits more eyerolls than gasps."

According to The Daily Beast, "try as it might to elevate its tale’s importance to the level of The Boys, it comes across as a repetitive and charisma-challenged teen-supes saga that's yet to fully mature."

Still, it's by no means the lowest-reviewed installment in The Boys universe: The Boys season 1 has a score of 85% from when it was released back in 2019.

Season 2 sees Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and the other student Supes return to Godolkin University as Homelander wreaks havoc around the country – and there's a new Dean running things who's training Supes to be soldiers.

Gen V season 2 is releasing weekly on Amazon Prime Video