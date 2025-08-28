Before Gen V season 2, you'll be able to watch season 1 for a limited time for free – but there's a catch

Ahead of Gen V season 2, Prime Video has announced that fans can watch the first season of The Boys spin-off for free – but, as is the nature of these things, there's a catch. In fact, there's a couple...

For starters, the streamer is teaming up with Sony to welcome us back to Godolkin University, so you'll only be able to tune in if you have a BRAVIA TV or PlayStation. If you want to reunite with Marie, Jordan, Cate, Sam, and co, you're going to have to soon, too, with the no-subscription viewing experience available from today (August 28) to September 17.

Based on The Boys' 'We Gotta Go Now' arc from Garth Ennis's graphic novels, Gen V season 1 follows a bunch of college-age Supes as they study a little, party harder, and compete in various trials to be the next big thing in the superhero world. Oh, and stumble across a terrifying, world-threatening secret about their prestigious school...

Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Clancy Brown, and the late Chance Perdomo star. The show also featured The Boys villain Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), as well as a cameo from Antony Starr's Homelander. Season 2 is set to see some familiar faces pop up in a similar way, with Annie January/Starlight (Erin Moriarity), Firecracker (Valorie Curry), and Chace Crawford's The Deep appearing in teasers.

"There's a lot in Gen V that really helps set up the climax of this final confrontation in The Boys," showrunner Eric Kripke recently told Entertainment Weekly, suggesting that Gen V will "carry the torch" between seasons 4 and 5 of the original series.

Gen V season 2 premieres on September 17. While we wait, check out our list of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video for some viewing inspiration.