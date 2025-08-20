Severance star Tramell Tillman is joining Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has reportedly added Tramell Tillman to its already star-studded cast.

Reports Variety, Tillman's exact role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has yet to be disclosed, but he'll join a loaded cast including Tom Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ Jones-Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Punisher, Michael Mando as The Scorpion, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, as well as Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in unknown roles.

Tillman is best known for his ongoing role as severed floor manager Seth Milchick in the popular Apple+ TV show Severance, whose second season is available in its entirety on the streaming service right now.

Spider-Man: Brand new Day is scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026 as part of Marvel Phase 6. Back in February, Sony moved the fourquel back one week from its original July 24 release date, potentially due to its proximity to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, an absolute juggernaut of a blockbuster also starring Holland and releasing July 17, 2026.

Brand New Day plot details are still under wraps, but Holland had this to say during an appearance at CinemaCon in March 2025: "I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, so Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That's all I can say."

For more, check our guide on upcoming Marvel movies and then dive into everything that's happened in the MCU so far with our essential breakdowns of both the Marvel timeline and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.