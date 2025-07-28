James Gunn says Superman's hero-filled mural contains two characters that are "important" in an unknown DC script

Since Superman was released in cinemas a couple of weeks ago, DC fans have been dying to know who is who in the mysterious mural that can be seen in Metropolis' Hall of Justice in the movie. Last week, James Gunn finally unveiled a first full look at the mural, which features 26 iconic superheroes from the comics.

Only a few days later, the DC boss and Superman director has praised fans' work identifying all the characters, and has revealed another mystery for them to rack their brains.

"Listen, fans have done a pretty good job. I think they've found all of the different characters. But yeah, I will just say that in one of our scripts we're working on, two of those characters are kind of important," Gunn told IGN.

Upcoming DC projects now in the works include shows like Amazonian series Paradise Lost and a recently announced Booster Gold show, along with movies like The Brave and the Bold and Wonder Woman. Could any of the characters featured in the mural appear in any of these projects? Or is Gunn talking about a still-unannounced movie or show?

For now, fans think they've successfully identified all the mural's heroes, and that might give us some more clues about their future in the DCU.

You asked for it, you got it. Here’s the full mural honoring the History of Metahumans in the DCU adorning the Hall of Justice in #Superman. pic.twitter.com/GUALUPFsR0July 25, 2025

In the first picture, from left to right, we can see Sister Symmetry (aka Madame Xanadu), Silent Knight, Exoristos, Black Pirate, Miss Liberty, Whip Whirlwind, Super-Chief, El Diablo, Iron Munro, Ghost of Flanders, Sandman I (Wesley Dodds), Amazing-Man, and Zatara the Magician.

In the second picture, again from left to right, there are Liberty Belle, Bulletman, Bulletgirl, Max Mercury, TNT, Dan the Dyna-mite, Phantom Lady, Atomic Knight, Freedom Beast, Wildcat, Vibe, Gunfire, and Maxwell Lord.

The mural reveals the metahumans that have left their mark in the DCU reality in the past 300 years, so we can assume that some of them could be essential in a story set before Superman. However, we'll have to wait for an official confirmation.

The only one of those characters that has already appeared in the franchise is Maxwell Lord, played by Sean Gunn. He had a brief cameo in Superman and is set to appear in the upcoming new episodes of Peacemaker, starring John Cena.

Peacemaker season 2 is set to be released on August 21 on HBO Max in the US, and Sky in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming titles in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters and all other upcoming DC movies to put on your release radar.