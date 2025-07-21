James Gunn says The Brave and the Bold "isn't the furthest along" project in the DCU, and remains tight-lipped on Batman casting: "There's people out there I think about, but let's see where the script comes in"

James Gunn is keeping tight-lipped on the DCU's Batman in the upcoming move The Brave and the Bold, but admits he's already thought about some potential casting choices.

"There's people out there I think about, but let's see where the script comes in," Gunn told Josh Horowitz, when asked for an update on the Batman casting process. "It's not the furthest along thing. I mean, we have things that are much, much further along."

Gunn also added that The Batman 2 and The Brave and the Bold most likely won't be released "in the same calendar year," and would not confirm or deny whether the Brave and the Bold is the first time we’ll meet the DCU’s official Batman. The movie will also introduce Batman's son Damian Wayne, who becomes his sidekick Robin.

It's worth noting that DC isn't going the Marvel route when it comes to releases: After Superman flew into theaters on July 11, next up on Gunn and Safran's DCU slate is Peacemaker season 2, which hits HBO Max on August 21.

Supergirl is set to hit theaters on June 26, 2026, followed by the Clayface movie on September 11. This marks just two DC releases in 2025, compared to Marvel's three movies and three TV shows before the year is even half over. That being said, there is no set release date for The Brave and the Bold, which means it might be quite some time before we get to meet our new Batman.

It's also likely that The Batman 2 will come out before The Brave and the Bold, as the long-delayed sequel is set to begin filming in 2026 with an October 2027 release date.

For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows you need to know about.