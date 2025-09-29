James Gunn debunks almost all of the speculation about the Clayface set, including that Batman insignia

If you were getting excited by all those Clayface set photos teasing DC world-building, we have some bad news – DC boss James Gunn has basically debunked almost all of the speculation surrounding the upcoming film.

From a detailed map of DCU's Gotham (which includes Wayne Manor, Ace Chemicals, and the Iceberg Lounge), to a sticker of the Batman logo from Robert Pattinson's iteration, a few items from the Clayface film set have made their way to social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

When asked by IGN if fans should be taking those background elements as anything more than just that, Gunn downplayed their meaning or relevance. "You really have to take it as something that an art department put together," he said.

"First of all," Gunn continued, "there's a couple of things that I don't even think were on the set, like that bat insignia. I think somebody put that there afterwards. But I haven't seen all those things, but they weren't something that came across my desk."

Gunn also revealed there's a person "in charge of the DCU Bible" in order to keep "everything consistent and making sure that the cities are the same and the maps are the same and the celebrities are the same, all the stuff that they need to keep consistent."

"And I don't think he's OK’d all the art department stuff on that movie," he concluded, advising fans not to get their hopes up over those maps of Gotham City.

A few weeks ago, Gunn already addressed the Batman insignia, saying: "Although the trash can is from the set I have a hard time believing the bat was put there by the art department, but if so it never came across my desk (I don't have time to ok every piece of set dressing.)"

Directed by James Watkins and starring Tom Rhys Harries and Naomi Ackie, the upcoming Clayface movie is one of the first films of DCU Chapter One. It's set to hit cinemas on September 11, 2026, only a few months after Supergirl.

