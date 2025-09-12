Clayface Easter egg could be yet another hint at Robert Pattinson in the DCU, and fans are going wild

A new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Clayface has DC fans further convinced that the movie will mark Robert Pattinson's Batman's DCU debut, but they may be jumping the gun (Gunn?) a little.

In the image shared on Twitter, which you can see below, Pattinson's Bat Symbol can be seen stuck to the side of a dumpster in Liverpool, England, where filming is currently taking place.

"I'm genuinely shaking rn," said one fan in response.

"I hope this is true," wrote another, tagging The Batman 2 screenwriter Mattson Tomlin.

Someone else responded with a GIF of Colin Farrell's Penguin saying, "Holy God, what are you showing me here?"

Bat symbol spotted for filming in Clayface the other day! 🦇📸: @deejay1711 pic.twitter.com/HFzgqP4fMKSeptember 12, 2025

However, it may not be as exciting as some fans might have hoped – the sticker has an artist's signature in the corner, so it was likely placed there by a mischievous illustrator. Still, there have been plenty of other nods to the Caped Crusader spotted on the set of Clayface (including a Robin reference) – it just remains to be seen which version of Bruce Wayne that may be.

James Gunn's DCU has yet to cast its Batman, but the DC Studios boss maintains that it won't be Pattinson. Matt Reeves' Batman movies are part of DC Elseworlds, instead.

As for what we do know for sure about the movie, Tom Rhys Harries will play Matt Hagen, an up-and-coming actor who's approached by a renegade scientist (Naomi Ackie) after his face is disfigured, but she turns his body into shape-shifting clay instead. The horror flick is directed by Speak No Evil's James Watkins and co-written by Mike Flanagan.

Clayface arrives in theaters on September 11, 2026 as part of the DCU Chapter One. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming DC movies and shows on the way.