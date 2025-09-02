Clayface set photos contain way more DCU world-building than we expected, thanks to this complete map of Gotham

A complete, detailed map of DCU's Gotham has been spotted on the set of Clayface in Liverpool.

As snapped by @JackkDoylee on Twitter/X, some set dressing for the Batman villain's standalone movie has revealed several key locations in the DC city.

As you can see below, the likes of Wayne Manor, Ace Chemicals (where Joker canonically was 'created' after a fall into a vat of acid), and Iceberg Lounge, which is traditionally owned by The Penguin as a front for his criminal empire. Curiously, it's also in the same place geographically – on the east side of Gotham – as it was during its appearance in The Batman. Those Robert Pattinson x DCU rumors won't be going away anytime soon, then…

While the Gotham map already paints a rich, lived-in picture of Bruce Wayne's home city, you might have also spotted a pair of tributes to Batman creators Bob Kane and Bill Finger, with Kane Memorial Bridge and Finger Memorial Park, respectively.

Starring Tom Rhys Harries in the titular role, the James Watkins-directed Clayface forms part of DCU Chapter One and is seemingly the first foray into the Batman side of James Gunn and Peter Safran's fledgling cinematic universe.

"It's just a great horror movie that is a great, smart, fun horror movie which is in a genre that I happen to love, which is body horror," Gunn said on the DC Studios Showcase podcast, adding that the Mike Flanagan-penned movie will "likely" be rated R.

Clayface, also starring Naomi Ackie, is set to hit cinemas on September 11, 2026.

