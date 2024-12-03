Challengers director Luca Guadagnino says he wishes he'd made a Spider-Man movie with Andrew Garfield

Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino may not be the first filmmaker who comes to mind when you think of superhero movies, but he's revealed that he wishes he'd had a chance to bring Spider-Man to the big screen – specifically, Andrew Garfield's version of the web-slinger.

"I remember when Sam Raimi directed his first one, and I was 28 or 29, I had these dreams because I’m kind of a megalomaniac, and I wished I had been asked to do one. So I wish I had directed [Garfield] in Spider-Man," Guadagnino said during an appearance at Marrakech Film Festival (via Variety ), where Garfield is serving on a jury led by the director.

Garfield played Peter Parker in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel, before reprising the role in 2021's MCU outing Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside fellow Spidey actors Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Guadagnino and Garfield are working together on the director's next movie, After the Hunt, which wrapped filming this summer. Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloë Sevigny will also star in the upcoming thriller, which follows a college professor who's forced to confront her own past when a colleague is the subject of serious allegations.

Next up for Guadagnino, though, is Queer, which stars Daniel Craig as an American expat in Mexico City who becomes infatuated with a younger man, played by Drew Starkey. Set in the '50s and based on the novel of the same name by William S. Burroughs, the film sees Guadagnino re-team with Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes.

Queer arrives in theaters on December 13.