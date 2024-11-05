After 20 years of superhero movies, Tom Hanks weighs in on why he thinks audiences aren't as interested anymore – and reveals he's never had a meeting with Marvel

Tom Hanks's stellar career has charted the highs and lows of Hollywood, and he thinks he might have worked out the reason behind a rising trend. The Forrest Gump star shared his insight into superhero fatigue as part of a new interview, and it's all down to technical advances.

Hanks told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that for many years in early superhero adaptations, the "technology did not exist to make it look like it did in the comic books". Whereas now, it does, which means "we are now enjoying the luxury of riches and because you can make anything happen on screen now, we are being brought back to the concept of 'ok that's true, but what is the story?'"

Hanks continued: "There was a period of time, and I felt this way too, where we would see DC and MCU movies in order to see these better versions of ourselves. God, I feel like an X-Men some time. I am as confused as Spider-Man. I am as angry as Batman is. I love my country as much as Captain America. We’ve been down that road. We’ve had 20 years to explore that kind of thing, and now we’re in an evolution and place where it's: And the story is what? The theme is what? The point of this movie is what?"

During the interview, Hanks also revealed that he's never been approached about joining either the DC or Marvel universe. However, he also makes it clear that he's got nothing against superhero movies at all.

Superhero fatigue has become a catch-all term to describe the more turbulent reception of several recent Marvel and DC releases. Films like The Flash and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania have failed to win over critics and audiences alike with lower-than-expected box office figures.

However, it's worth pointing out that while 2024 has had a few duds with Joker: Folie a Deux and Madame Web, Deadpool and Wolverine has seemingly turned the tide for the MCU. The latest entry in the Marvel universe broke several records at the box office.

