The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations – and it's a bumper crop of TV this week. There are new small-screen offerings from both DC and Marvel, with The Batman spin-off The Penguin arriving on Max in the US and NOW in the UK and the MCU's Agatha All Along hitting Disney Plus with a double premiere. Over on Netflix, the next installment of Ryan Murphy's Monster franchise is now streaming, too, with Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny joining the cast.

As for movies, new drama His Three Daughters, starring Elizabeth Olsen, Natasha Lyonne, and Carrie Coon, arrives on Netflix, and US audiences can catch up on two of this year's best releases with horror movie I Saw the TV Glow on Max and Challengers on Prime Video. UK Netflix subscribers, meanwhile, can tune into coming-of-age drama Armaggedon Time, featuring Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins.

The Penguin

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max in the US, NOW in the UK

Described as an "epic crime saga", the show will chart the rise of Oz Cobb, AKA Penguin (Colin Farrell). After the death of kingpin Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) at the hands of the Riddler in The Batman, it's all to play for in Gotham City's organized crime scene, and Oz is up against Carmine's own flesh and blood in the form of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). The series picks up shortly after the events of the 2022 movie, with The Batman director Matt Reeves on board as an executive producer.

New episodes are airing weekly – check out our The Penguin release schedule to find out more.

Agatha All Along

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

WandaVision spin-off Agatha All Along sees Kathryn Hahn's titular witch on a quest to regain her powers by taking a trip down the legendary Witches Road – with a newly formed, ragtag coven in tow. Faced with a series of trials, anyone who survives them all is promised to be rewarded with what they're missing. Which, in Agatha's case, is everything Wanda took from her at the end of WandaVision… Alongside Hahn, the cast also includes Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, and Heartstopper's Joe Locke.

New episodes are dropping every week – check out our Agatha All Along release schedule for more info.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Ryan Murphy's follow-up to Netflix true crime hit Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story retells the real-life story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers who murdered their parents in Beverly Hills back in 1989, as well as the events surrounding the tragedy. Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny play the two victims, while Nicholas Chavez and Cooper Koch take on the roles of the brothers. All nine episodes are streaming now.

His Three Daughters

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

New Netflix movie His Three Daughters sees Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne play three estranged sisters who reunite in their father's NYC apartment in the last days of his life, juggling end-of-life care with their own tense, fractured relationships. Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs, the film examines grief and familial wounds with humor and sensitivity.

I Saw the TV Glow

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

New horror movie I Saw the TV Glow follows lonely teenager Own (Justice Smith) as he bonds with fellow high school outcast Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine) over their shared favorite supernatural TV show, The Pink Opaque. Playful and heartbreaking in equal measure, the film pays homage to '90s teen classics like Buffy the Vampire Slayer to explore how fandom and media can help us discover who we are – and the perils of ignoring that.

Challengers

(Image credit: MGM)

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

It may be getting colder outside, but it's still tennis season on Prime Video. Zendaya, Mike Faist, and Josh O'Connor star in Challengers, the latest movie from Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Faist plays Art, a tennis pro on a losing streak, whose wife and coach Tashi (Zendaya) enters him into a lowly challenger match to get his confidence back. Things don't quite go to plan, though, when Art's ex-best friend – and Tashi's ex-boyfriend – Patrick (O'Connor) ends up on the other side of the net…

Armageddon Time

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: UK

Watch now: Netflix

Released back in 2022, director James Gray's coming-of-age movie Armageddon Time is now streaming on Netflix in the UK. Set in '80s NYC, the film follows Paul (Banks Repeta) as he starts the sixth grade and struggles with school, family expectations, and the world he finds himself growing up in. Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway play his parents, while Anthony Hopkins plays Paul's grandfather.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.