The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations coming your way, and it's a big week for TV. For starters, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 arrives on Prime Video with three brand new episodes to kick off the new installment. Plus, there's anime series Terminator Zero and Kaos, a darkly comic modern take on Greek mythology, on Netflix, and Only Murders in the Building returns for season 4 on Hulu and Disney Plus.

As for movies, you can get stuck into an extra 48 minutes of Ridley Scott's Napoleon on Apple TV Plus with the newly released director's cut. Plus, Yorgos Lanthimos' Kinds of Kindness is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus, and US viewers can catch Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt in action-romance The Fall Guy on Peacock.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Return to Middle-earth for the second season of Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power. The Elves are set on pursuing Sauron after his re-emergence in season 1, but he has his own plans… Our Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 review calls the new installment "the Sauron-centric season… a bleak, oppressive ode to Middle-earth's rich characters, cast, and world." The first three episodes are available to stream now, with the rest releasing weekly every Thursday until October 3.

Terminator Zero

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Terminator gets the anime treatment on Netflix with new series Terminator Zero. Set in Tokyo in 1997, the show follows scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland), who's developing an AI system to compete with Skynet. As Judgment Day beckons, however, he finds himself and his children pursued by an all-too-familiar robot assassin… The English-language cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, Sonoya Mizuno, Rosario Dawson, and Ann Dowd. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

Only Murders in the Building season 4

(Image credit: Hulu / Disney+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are back for round four as Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu and Disney Plus. As the latest season of the trio's podcast wraps up, they're approached by a studio exec about a movie adaptation, but the real drama is going down behind the scenes at the Arconia. New cast members for season 4 include Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, and Eva Longoria, and the first episode is available to stream now, with the rest of this season's eps releasing every Tuesday.

Kaos

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Jeff Goldblum stars as Zeus in Netflix's new Greek mythology dark comedy Kaos. When he finds a wrinkle in his forehead, he fears the end of the world may be nigh, and starts to take it out on those around him. Meanwhile, three ordinary mortals start to uncover conspiracies about the Greek gods – and each other. The show was created by Charlie Covell, who previously wrote the Netflix series The End of the F***ing World. All eight episodes are available to watch now.

Napoleon: The Director's Cut

(Image credit: Total Film/Apple)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Ridley Scott's latest historical epic just got even more so with this new director's cut, which adds 48 minutes to the 2023 movie and pushes the runtime up to three and a half hours. Joaquin Phoenix stars as the titular French emperor, while Vanessa Kirby plays Josephine – a role that gets more screen time in the new version. There's also an additional battle and an assassination attempt thrown into the mix. "Some may prefer it as a cut. And, that said, I think I do," Scott recently told Total Film .

The Fall Guy

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman trying to get back in the game after an on-set accident derailed his career – and his relationship with camera operator-turned-director Jody (Emily Blunt) a year before. Back in the saddle on Jody's directorial debut, Colt's plans are disrupted by the disappearance of the movie's star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). When executive producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) asks Colt to find Tom in order to save the film, he feels he has no choice but to accept. But has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Kinds of Kindness

(Image credit: Searchlight)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

The latest offering from Poor Things and The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos is now available to stream at home. Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons lead an ensemble cast that also includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, and Hong Chau in this triptych of stories about the blurry line between devotion and desperation. Reuniting with co-screenwriter Efthimis Filiipou for the first time since 2017's The Killing of a Sacred Deer, expect things to get gleefully nasty.

