6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (September 12 - 14)

From the return of a fan-favorite cozy mystery show to the season finale of one of the most ambitious shows in television, our list of the best new movies and shows to watch on streaming this weekend is packed with unmissable titles. With summer now behind us, it's the perfect time to be absorbed by exciting new stories at home.

We are having an incredible year on streaming, with shows like Andor season 2 and hugely popular movies like KPop Demon Hunters leaving their mark. There is still a lot more to enjoy this year, however, as there are plenty of upcoming movies and some of the best shows arriving on streaming soon, including our picks for the week. Below, we've curated a list of six great movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus and Hulu, some of the best streaming services out there.

Make sure you write them down on your watchlist as soon as possible, with Mark Ruffalo's highly anticipated new HBO show and Hulu's new season of Only Murders in the Building promising to dominate the conversation this month. Ready? Here are the best options for your next weekend watch.

New TV shows

Task (HBO Max)

Task | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

If you loved Kate Winslet's excellent detective show Mare of Easttown, its creator Brad Ingelsby has a new HBO Max show that will hook you from the first episode. Starring Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, Task is a detective show with lots of violence, but also emotional drama.

Ruffalo plays FBI agent Tom Brandis, who is reluctantly leading a task force to investigate a series of home invasions in the suburbs of Philadelphia, and hunt down the culprits. Still recovering from a personal tragedy, the hero finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the leader of a violent biker gang, Robbie (played by Tom Pelphrey), who is living a double life as a family man.

Task is available to stream on HBO Max from September 7. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Foundation season 3 finale (Apple TV Plus)

Foundation — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

One of today's best sci-fi shows, Foundation just wrapped up another season on Apple TV Plus this week, so now is the perfect time to binge-watch all the episodes. Starring Lee Pace and Jared Harris, this adaptation of Isaac Asimov's classic stories is one of the most ambitious shows on television.

Season 3 is set around 150 years after the previous season, with brothers Hari Seldon (Harris) and Brother Day (Pace) returning to deal with a big problem – The Mule (played by Game of Thrones star Pilou Asbæk), a pirate with terrifying telepathic abilities who poses an evil threat for the Foundation and Empire.

Foundation season 3 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building | Season 5 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

There's a new murder in the Arconia! Who would have thought? Luckily for the residents, fan-favorite podcaster trio Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are back to solve the mystery and catch the murderer. Season 5 of the beloved show has premiered this week on Hulu, and we can't wait to sink our teeth into the new episodes.

Season 5 will investigate the death of the Arconia doorman, Lester (played by Teddy Coluca), who was killed in season 4's finale episode. Lester was left dead in the fountain, the same spot where his wedding took place long ago, and the same spot where Oliver and Loretta (Meryl Streep) said 'I do' last season.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 1 is available to stream on Hulu from September 9. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Tempest (Disney Plus)

Tempest | Official Trailer | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Looking for something epic? Disney Plus just released a new South Korean spy series packed with plot twists, action, and high-stakes romance. Starring Jun Ji-hyun and Gang Dong-won, Tempest is a nine-episode thriller you should have on your radar.

Per the official synopsis, "When an assassination attempt is made on a presidential candidate, former diplomat Seo Munju will dig into his past, uncovering a multinational conspiracy involving rogue nations, security agencies, and classified intelligence that threatens the stability of the Korean peninsula. With her life constantly in danger, a mysterious mercenary called Paik Sanho will step up to keep her safe, but with little known about him, can Munju really trust him?"

Tempest is available to watch on Disney Plus from September 10. For more, you can also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

New movies

Novocaine (Prime Video)

Novocaine | Official Trailer (2025 Movie) - Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

If you're looking for the best action movies to watch this weekend, Prime Video just added one of 2025's most unhinged titles. Starring The Boys' actor Jack Quaid and Prey star Amber Midthunder, Novocaine has a very original premise, and it feels exactly like getting an adrenaline shot.

The story follows Nathan Caine (Quaid), a man who is unable to feel any pain. Literally. When his girlfriend (Midthunder) gets kidnapped by some criminals, Caine uses his unusual power to get her back, as he has no problem getting beaten over and over again by her captors in the process.

Novocaine is available to stream on Amazon Prime from September 12. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

The Wrong Paris (Netflix)

The Wrong Paris | Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Feeling cheesy this weekend? Former teen idol Miranda Cosgrove stars in Netflix's new film The Wrong Paris, and it has everything you're hoping for in a silly rom-com – a ridiculously fun premise, a handsome romantic interest, and a predictable-yet-enjoyable plot.

Per the official logline, "A young woman joins a dating show thinking it's in Paris, France, but it's actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (played by Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans."

The Wrong Paris is available to stream on Netflix from September 12. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

