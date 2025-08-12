Mare of Easttown creator's new show starring Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo gets a sappily sentimental trailer that's also chock full of drugs and guns

Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby has a new show headed to HBO, this time focusing on Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo as an FBI agent leading a task force to hunt down the leader of a biker gang played by Tom Pelphrey. Along with the drug-fueled violence and plenty of guns, the first trailer for the show, titled Task, offers up a backdrop of sentimental emotional turmoil.

Here's the trailer, set to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here,' a track that sets a very particular mood for Task:

Task | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Inglesby's previous show, Mare of Easttown, also focused on an emotionally embattled law enforcement office in Kate Winslet's Mare Sheehan, who often pushes the boundaries of both her relationships and her job as she navigates a case that hits close to home.

Task flips the focus to Ruffalo's FBI agent, who seems reluctant to take on the job of leading a new task force to investigate a series of home invasions in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Reeling from personal tragedy, Ruffalo finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the leader of a violent biker gang who leads a double life as a family man.

The vibe of the first trailer seems to indicate a relationship between the two main characters as something like Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro's all-time-great performances in Heat, with Ruffalo's FBI agent and Pelphrey's biker developing a dynamic of their own through the course of Ruffalo hunting him down.