6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (November 7-9)

We have found the best new movies and TV shows to watch this weekend so you don't have to. From the MCU's latest movie starring Pedro Pascal to a new critically-acclaimed show from the creator of Breaking Bad, these top-notch recommendations will keep you entertained and up to date this post-Halloween week.

As the cold nights of November are probably making you want to curl up in the sofa under a blanket and watch something on TV, we've decided to give you some ideas. We've put together a guide with six great new movies and TV shows now available on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, which are some of the best streaming services out there. As new upcoming movies and the best shows continue to grace our screens in the coming weeks, these are the titles that should be on your radar now.

Following some of this year's best releases like Andor season 2, Netflix's Adolescence, and KPop Demon Hunters, this list includes some must-see gems like Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein on Netflix and Rachel Sennott's new sitcom on HBO Max. Ready to choose your next weekend watch?

New movies

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Disney Plus)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived streaming on Disney Plus this week, only a few months after Marvel's First Family debuted in the MCU. Whether you missed it in cinemas back in July or you just want to watch it one more time, the film is now available to watch on streaming, with Pedro Pascal starring as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. As Kevin Feige said, there's "no homework required" to watch this film...

Set in a retro-futuristic 1960s, the new Fantastic Four movie follows the foursome as they must balance their new roles as heroes with their family life. As Sue finds out she's pregnant, news of a world-ending threat reaches their city, forcing the superhero team to face it together. Ralph Ineson portrays the all-powerful villain Galactus with Julia Garner standing out as Silver Surfer. Make sure to watch this one ahead of Avengers: Doomsday!

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is available to watch on Disney Plus from November 5. For more, you can read our Fantastic Four review, and also see our list of the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Mary Shelley's iconic 1818 Gothic novel is back on screen! After a limited release in cinemas, Frankenstein lands on Netflix this weekend, and it's the perfect post-Halloween watch. Guillermo del Toro's gorgeous visual style and the star-studded cast make this film a must-see of the year, so what are you waiting for?

Starring Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as the Creature, the movie follows "a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation." The cast also includes Mia Goth as Elizabeth, Christoph Waltz. Charles Dance, Lars Mikkelsen, and Ralph Ineson.

Frankenstein is available to stream on Netflix from November 7. For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Sovereign (Hulu)

With a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Sovereign has quietly become one of the best-reviewed films of the year, and now you can give it a watch on Hulu.

Described as "a nerve-jangling thriller that exposes how reactionary extremism can lead to a road of destruction", the film stars Nick Offerman, Jacob Tremblay, Thomas Mann, Nancy Travis, Martha Plimpton, and Dennis Quaid, and it's based on the events of the 2010 West Memphis police shootings.

The plot focuses on Jerry (Offerman) and his teenage son Joseph (Tremblay) as they "follow the Sovereign Citizen belief system, a deeply anti-establishment worldview rooted in distrust of government authority". They travel across the country delivering seminars and criticizing the system, but their journey brings them into conflict with the police, with increasingly dangerous consequences.

Sovereign is available to watch on Hulu from November 7. For more, check out our list of the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

The Alto Knights (Prime Video)

Robert de Niro playing opposite himself? Yes, please. The Alto Knights sees the legendary star portraying the dual roles of infamous crime bosses Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, and it's based on the real history of the downfall of the American Mafia. As movie lovers know, this is a perfect job for De Niro, who has starred in some of the greatest gangster movies ever made, from The Godfather Part 2 and Goodfellas to The Irishman.

Directed by Barry Levinson, the mob drama tells the story of the rival Italian American mafia bosses running two separate crime families in the '50s. Once the best of friends when they were teenagers, now they are governed by petty jealousies and betrayals, placing them on a deadly collision course. Written by Nicholas Pileggi, The Alto Knights also stars Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, and The Sopranos star Kathrine Narducci.

The Alto Knights is available on Amazon Prime from November 7. For more, check out our list of all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New TV shows

Pluribus (Apple TV Plus)

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan is back with a new show, and he said it's "bigger than anything I've ever made". Those are big words considering he's responsible for two of the greatest shows of all time, so make sure you tune in this week for his new mystery sci-fi series, Pluribus.

Getting early comparisons to The Twilight Zone, the new Apple TV Plus show stars Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, who as "the most miserable person on Earth" is one of the few capable of saving the world from a virus that is causing people to become perpetually happy. Intrigued? Pluribus is all about the big philosophical questions, and we can't wait to sink our teeth into it.

Pluribus premieres on Apple TV Plus on November 7. For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

I Love LA (HBO Max)

Created, written by, and starring Rachel Sennott, I Love LA is one to watch on HBO Max. The Bottoms and Bodies Bodies Bodies star delivers a sitcom for the new age, with plenty of existential questions and lots of self-aware comedy about the pros and cons of living in Los Angeles.

The story follows the reunion of a codependent friend group as they navigate how their time apart, ambitions and new relationships have changed them – for better or worse. The series also stars Odessa A’zion and Josh Hutcherson, with additional guest appearances from a star-studded cast including Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez and Colin Woodell.

I Love LA premiered on HBO Max on November 2. For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.