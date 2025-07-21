37 movies into the MCU, Marvel boss Kevin Feige says Fantastic Four is their "first standalone" film: "There's no homework required"

We may be nearly 20 years into the MCU, but Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige has called The Fantastic Four: First Steps the franchise's "first standalone" movie and said audiences don't need to do any "homework" before watching it.

"It's all new," Feige said during a recent press conference. "It's new characters in a new world to our universe. It's our 37th MCU film and yet, really, the first standalone that we've done, setting up its own new, established universe. And we had a refrain that Matt [Shakman, director] would often use: there's no homework required.

"Everything you need to know about the Fantastic Four you learn in the first 10 minutes of this movie, which is, they're family, and they're humans and they're emotional and they have flaws, and they love each other and they want to help."

Our writer recently argued that Fantastic Four gives Marvel a chance to wipe the slate clean and combat superhero fatigue, and it seems like the movie will do just that.

The first installment in Marvel Phase 6 sees Marvel's First Family join the MCU for the first time. Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 and US theaters on July 25. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or get up to speed with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.