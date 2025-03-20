6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 21 - 23)

Welcome to our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming, where we select this weekend's must-watch releases so you don't have to waste your time endlessly scrolling. Here, we've compiled six unmissable new titles now available on the best streaming services, including this year's Best Picture Oscar winner and the season finale of one of the best shows of the moment.

Exploring the recently added titles on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus, and Hulu, we've found something for every mood you might be in. Whether you are looking for an eye-opening experience or just a fun time in front of the TV, these movies and series will serve you well.

Now almost three months into 2025, we've already enjoyed plenty of streaming gems, from the ongoing season 3 of The White Lotus to Netflix's recent hit Adolescence, which is captivating viewers way more than the big-budget sci-fi The Electric State.

With new TV shows coming up and new upcoming movies releasing both in cinemas and on streaming, your watchlist is never going to stop growing.

This weekend, you're going to want to tune in for the highly anticipated final episode of Severance season 2, which will hopefully offer some answers to the show's biggest questions. There are also some incredible movies available to stream now, including the award-winning Anora and the excellent legacy sequel Twisters.

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

Anora (Hulu)

ANORA - Official Trailer #2 - In Select Theaters October - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Anora was the big winner at the Oscars 2025 with five awards, including Best Picture and the Academy Award for Best Actress for Mikey Madison. After a phenomenal awards season, you can stream Anora right now on Hulu and see what all the fuss is about. Expect a wild ride packed with hilarious moments, but also a surprisingly devastating ending.

Directed by Sean Baker, the film follows Ani, a young sex worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she is hired by a childish and impulsive Russian billionaire, who after only a few days asks her to marry him. Although reluctant at the start, Ani buys into the dream he is offering and accepts the proposal. However, when his parents catch wind of the union, they send their men to do whatever it takes to annul the marriage.

For more, read our Anora review and check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Revelations (Netflix)

Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho, best known for the excellent zombie film Train to Busan, is back with an adaptation of his own comic series, created alongside Choi Gyu-seok. After collaborating together on Hellbound, the pair returns to Netflix with a high-intensity crime thriller that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Now available to watch on Netflix, Revelations follows Pastor Sung Min-chan and Detective Lee Yeon-hui, two different men driven by their own beliefs. Per the logline, "The pastor believes it's his divine calling to punish the culprit behind a missing-person case, while the detective assigned to the case continues to be haunted by visions of her dead sister."

Legendary director Alfonso Cuarón is an executive producer for the film, in case you needed another reason to add this to your watchlist as soon as possible.

For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Sing Sing (Max)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you're looking for something different, authentic, surprising, and absolutely beautiful, Sing Sing is now available to stream on Max. Another Oscars 2025 nominee, the film features a stunning lead performance by Euphoria star Colman Domingo, with the supporting cast formed by non-professional actors playing themselves.

The film is based on the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA) program at the Sing Sing maximum security prison in New York. Imprisoned for a crime that he claims he didn't commit, John 'Divine G' Whitfield (Domingo) finds purpose by acting in the RTA’s small theater group alongside other incarcerated men.

For more, read our Sing Sing review and check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Twisters (Prime Video)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

We're living in the era of the legacy sequel, and that's okay if the result is something like Twisters. Far from feeding off nostalgia, the film creates a new story with a different group of characters while capturing the spirit and the thrills of the original 1996's Twister. This sequel reminds us what summer blockbusters where all about, and we can't get enough of it.

Starring Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, Twisters sees former storm chaser Kate Carter as she is lured back into the open plains of rural Oklahoma after a traumatic event. Joining a crew of storm-chasers there, they race against extreme weather while crossing paths with reckless social-media superstar Tyler Owens.

If you're also missing a kiss scene at the end, you can go and blame Steven Spielberg.

For more, read our Twisters review, and check out all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New TV shows

Severance season 2 finale (Apple TV Plus)

Severance — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Now the most watched Apple TV Plus show, Severance is saying goodbye this week, and what a wild ride it has been since season 2 premiered in January. However, we fear it's going to leave us with more questions than answers.

Will Mark be able to reach Gemma? What happens when Cold Harbor is completed? Is Ms. Cobel really an ally? Will we finally learn what's behind the mysterious-and-important work at Lumon? Will Mr. Milchick ever learn to use shorter words? Is Irving ever coming back? WHAT'S WITH THE GOATS?

Buckle up for the last episode of the season — it's 76 minutes long, and will be packed with plenty of twists and surprises.

For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

This week's episode of Daredevil: Born Again could see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock picking up the mask once again, following the fate of Hector Ayala (aka White Tiger) at the shocking end of episode 3. And perhaps we will learn something more about the mystery behind The Punisher's logo, which is seemingly being used by corrupt members of the police. In fact, Jon Bernthal himself might return as Frank Castle in episode 4, so stay tuned!

Every week, the new Daredevil series is bringing more and more elements of The Defenders Saga to the MCU, so we can't wait to see what's in store.

For more, check out our list for the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

